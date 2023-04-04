Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 393,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,602,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.