Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 207,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 151,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.
Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.
