PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $673.77 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00013205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $673.77 million and $52.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 377,680,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,922,445 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

