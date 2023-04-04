Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.41 on Friday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
