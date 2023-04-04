Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.41 on Friday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

