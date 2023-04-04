Parker Investment Management LLC Has $57.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 14.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $320.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $368.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

