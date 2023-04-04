Parker Investment Management LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

