Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,233. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

