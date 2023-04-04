Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,050 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,057. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.