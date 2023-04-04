PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of PerkinElmer worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.82. The company had a trading volume of 280,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

