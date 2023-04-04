Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.20. 13,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.89) price objective on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,477.40.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

