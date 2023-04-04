Peter M. Barker Sells 2,083 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $42,868.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FORG traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 484,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,364. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $5,131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

