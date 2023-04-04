Pettee Investors Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,999,125 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

NYSE:LLY opened at $353.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average is $343.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

