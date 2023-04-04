Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KWR opened at $192.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -217.02 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -195.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.