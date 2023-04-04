Pettee Investors Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

