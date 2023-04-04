Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

