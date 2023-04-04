Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.92.
PEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$303,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,206,403.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,398. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 59.19%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
