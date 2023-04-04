Piper Sandler Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 210.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 224.6% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 50.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 415,113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

