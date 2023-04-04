PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises approximately 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 2,430,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

