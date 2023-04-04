Planned Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. 330,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

