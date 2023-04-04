Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $229,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 240,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,558. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.