Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 70,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 799,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Specifically, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,795 shares of company stock worth $8,169,180. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 483,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

