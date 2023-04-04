Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ IPDN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.66. 80,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,534. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 18.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

