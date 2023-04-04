Prom Tops One Day Volume of $3.22 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Prom has a market cap of $84.16 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00016433 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,067.99 or 1.00021368 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.58693315 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,212,461.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.