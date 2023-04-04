ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

