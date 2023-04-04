Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Gap Up to $82.43

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.43, but opened at $84.40. Prudential Financial shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 337,305 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 125,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.