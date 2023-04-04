PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKF)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.