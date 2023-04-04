PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $28.11. PureTech Health shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,177 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

