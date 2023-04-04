Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF stock remained flat at $24.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

About Quebecor

(Get Rating)

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.