Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF stock remained flat at $24.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.