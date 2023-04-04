Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.82.

Quebecor Stock Up 1.4 %

QBR.B stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.26. 150,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,763. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.11. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

