R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 16,412 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 15,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 2,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 373,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,034. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

