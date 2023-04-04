Raymond James Trims Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Target Price to C$1.10

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Loop Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Loop Energy alerts:

Loop Energy Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of LPENF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Loop Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79.

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.