RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 539 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 201,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1,424.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 952,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.