RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 568,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 2,398,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,322. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

