RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 66,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

