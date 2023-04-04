RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

