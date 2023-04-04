RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,339. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

