RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

EOG stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,870. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

