Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.92. Approximately 106,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.