Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.93. 1,136,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,922. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

