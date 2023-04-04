Reitmans (TSE:RET) Trading Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 22,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Reitmans Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27.
Reitmans Company Profile
Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.
