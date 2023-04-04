Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (ADVM, APVO, ARL, CAL, CFRX, EXPR, FSTR, GIII, IPDN, NOMD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 3rd:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

