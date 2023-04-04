Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (ADVM, APVO, ARL, CAL, CFRX, EXPR, FSTR, GIII, IPDN, NOMD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 3rd:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.