Reviewing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.21 $17.39 million $0.36 0.69 WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.89 $50.68 million $0.27 21.59

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

