Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 349.44% from the stock’s current price.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,305. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

