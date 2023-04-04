Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

