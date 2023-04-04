Riverview Trust Co Acquires 786 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 2,033,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,499. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

