Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. 913,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

