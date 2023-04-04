Riverview Trust Co Has $181,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Shares of TDY traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.05. 29,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

