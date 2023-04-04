Riverview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Celanese by 995.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CE traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.91. 389,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,785. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

