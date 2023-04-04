Riverview Trust Co Sells 453 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

