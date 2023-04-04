Riverview Trust Co Sells 462 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 992,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,630. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

